Family day care wins national award

A national award has been bestowed on a “cornerstone” for Dandenong’s culturally diverse families.

Established in 1976, Dandenong Family Day Care received the Perpetual Star Award in the Excellence in Family Day Care Awards this month.

The category recognises a service’s outstanding dedication and ability to thrive for more than 15 years.

The DFDC has also been rated as ‘exceeding’ national standards from the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority (ACECQA).

DFDC manager Deborah Noble said its primary goal was “strong, positive relationships” among educators, families and children.

“We take pride in our identity as a small, community-based service, maintaining close-knit connections with our team members and the local community.

“We strive to balance nurturing personal relationships while upholding professional boundaries with all stakeholders.”

Its community engagement includes playgroups, visits to nature reserves, libraries and parks, as well as raising funds for the Cancer Council by collecting recyclable bottles.

A ”proud” Greater Dandenong sitting councillor and DFDC president Angela Long has been a committee member for 28 years.

“Educators and staff have done a fantastic job in caring and educating children over the last 48 years and I congratulate this team for winning this award.”

Family Day Care Australia chief executive Andrew Paterson said it was thrilled to recognise DFDC’s achievements and positive impacts on children.