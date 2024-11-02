Looking Back

100 years ago

6 November 1924

Dandenong Traders’ Association formed

A very well attended meeting of business people, including ladies, was held at the Dandenong Town Hall to complete the formation of a Traders’ association in the town. At the meeting the unanimous opinion was that there should be such an association in Dandenong and that it should be a “live” organisation and for the benefit of the town and the district.

“PULL TOGETHER”

The Chairman referred to the necessity of unity amongst the members and regretted that there had been disunion amongst Dandenong business people that did not help towards success. They should start to campaign to induce all residents to buy their goods in Dandenong.

50 years ago

7 November 1974

MYER MAGIC!

Thousands throng new store

They came from north, east, south and west and by bus, train, car, taxi, motor cycle and on foot for the opening of the multi-million dollar Myer Dandenong store on Monday. This was the scene in McCrae St. when thousands of people converged on the Myer store to take advantage of opening-day bargains. Staff reporter Marg Stork joined the queue outside the store at 7.45am and spoke to the first to arrive … sixteen year old Mary Cameron of Frankston who arrived at 6.30am. “We wanted to see Johnny Farnham.” Jenny Peebles and Dianne Edney, both aged 14, and students of Dandenong High School, said they were not concerned they would be late for school. Third and fourth in the queue, they said “We want to see the store and we want to see Johnny.” By 8.30am the crowd began to gather in earnest and police moved the “early birds” back from the windows. Then there was a hush as store manager Keith Manzie handed the Mayor a key, and after Cr Keith Miller turned it in the door, Myer Dandenong was born.

20 years ago

1 November 2004

A pioneering spirit

OBITUARY

Alan Corrigan 1911-2004

Alan John Corrigan was deeply involved with his family, church and the Rotary Club of Noble Park. Mr Corrigan, 93, worked right up until the day of his death. His daughter who lives with her husband on her father’s property, said he was a remarkable man. “He was just so active’ she said. He received the Queen’s Medal for his long service to the Keysborough fire brigade and used to drive cattle to the Dandenong Market from his farm in Keysborough. Mr Corrigan inherited his pioneering spirit from his forebears who came from Ireland and settled in Keysborough in 1856. Corrigan Road in Noble Park bears the family name. He attended Keysborough Primary School and was one of the first pupils to attend Dandenong High School and got to school by horse and jinker.

5 years ago

5 November 2019

Power to burn

A $15 million waste-to-energy plant in Dandenong South has been put on hold after being narrowly approved by Greater Dandenong councillors. After the October 28 vote, Cr Maria Sampey lodged a recission motion for councillors to reconsider the planning permit two weeks later. The Great Southern Waste Technologies plant at 70 Ordish Road is proposed to incinerate an annual 100,000 tonnes of non-recyclable waste otherwise bound for landfill. It would convert it to about 9.3 megawatts of power a year. The plant features a 55-metre tall smokestack, and is designed for no stockpiling of waste onsite. At the 28 October meeting, councillors were split 5-5 on granting a planning permit. Mayor Youhorn Chea’s casting vote decided the matter in the affirmative. Controversially, the Environment Protection Authority Victoria hasn’t yet assessed the environmental impact.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society