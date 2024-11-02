Silence for our fallen

Our fallen servicepersons will be commemorated at Remembrance Day ceremonies in Dandenong and Noble Park.

At the traditional time of 11am on 11 November, a minute’s silence will descend at the Pillars of Freedom in Clow Street, Dandenong and at the RSL memorial, Mons Parade, Noble Park.

The services beginning about 10.45am will be respectively hosted by Dandenong RSL and Noble Park RSL.

Springvale RSL will cojoin for a Remembrance Day service at Clayton RSL at the same time.

One of the prime days on the commemorative calendar, Remembrance Day marks the anniversary of the 1918 Armistice, which led to the ending of World War I hostilities at 11am on 11 November that year.

The war officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles on 28 June 1919.

Services are marked by a bugle recital of The Last Post, as well as the Ode:

“They shall grow not old as we that are left grow old:

“Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning

“We will remember them.

“Lest We Forget.”

The day before, RSL Victoria will host its 40th consecutive Annual State Remembrance Service at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

The state ceremony takes place on Sunday 10 November from 1pm-2pm.