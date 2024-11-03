Show moves with the times

By Sahar Foladi

This year’s 152nd Dandenong Show is responding to community feedback, with a beefed-up array of food trucks at the event.

The annual attraction from Saturday 9 November until Sunday 10 November at Greaves Reserve, Bennet Street in Dandenong.

It will cater for the community’s tastebuds by boosting its food truck varieties more than any previous years.

It has also changed its layout, making it more centralised rather than “spread out” like last year, says the show’s president Kate Reedy.

“We’re putting parking further away, and bringing horses closer from the back oval where people used to park their cars. Animals will be in the centre where the nursery and cattle are.”

One of the major attractions, the fireworks is scheduled for Saturday night 9pm while a new attraction the Dog High Jump is added to this year’s show after a long hiatus,.

People can bring their dogs on the day and can also register online to take part in the competition, which challenges each dog to jump the highest on the back of a truck.

“I look forward to the whole show that I’ve been coming to since a child,” Ms Reedy says.

“From horses competing to cattle, rides, show bags, it’s a really fun atmosphere.”

While it is not confirmed, Ms Reedy hopes that Greater Dandenong Council chief executive Jacqui Weatherill, who grew up in the area, may do the honours of opening the show with her.

“We thought someone who used to attend the show as a child and is now a member of the council executive would be great to open the show.“

The annual local show celebrates the rich history of the municipality bringing its diverse community together to enjoy rides, fireworks, interaction with animals, free card making activity, arts and craft activities, participate or look on the animal competitions, horticulture competitions and much more.

The show’s committee and Ms Reedy had planned to incorporate more diverse groups at this year’s show but this will be a project for next year’s incoming president Leanne Graham, Ms Reedy’s aunt.

2024 Show Program

Saturday 9 November

9am–2pm Sheep Judging

9am-4pm Show Jumping

9am-4pm Poultry Display

10am – 7.30pm Animal Nursery

10am Judging Beef & Dairy Cattle

10.30am Highland Dancers

12.30pm Outback Jack’s Stockman

1pm Chick Raising/ Husbandry

2.30pm Outback Jack’s Stockman

4.15pm Dog High jump

5.15pm Sporting Horse

5.30pm Outback Jack’s Stockman

6.30pm Gumboot Throw

7pm JJS Waste Dustbin Derby

7.30pm Tractor Pull

8pm Outback Jack’s Stockman

8.45pm Dandy Cow

9pm Bendigo Bank Fireworks

Sunday 10 November

9am–4pm Show Jumping

9.30am Judging Rabbits commences

10am Fancy Pigeon Display – Release

10am-3pm Animal Nursery

11.30am Outback Jack’s Stockman

1pm Cattle Display & Auction

1pm Outback Jack’s Stockman

Sporting Horse

Arts & Crafts Display