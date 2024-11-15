Bunjil Place welcomes the Pacific Sisters

An exhibition and workshop series by Tāgata Moana (People of the Pacific) art collective, the Pacific Sisters, will be showcased at the Bunjil Place Gallery from Sunday 8 December through to Sunday 9 March 2025.

The Pacific Sisters’, FROCK A WHANAUNGATANGA, a major exhibition, is coming to Bunjil Place Gallery.

Presented in association with Asia TOPA and Arts Centre Melbourne, this exhibition and workshop series showcases the Pacific Sisters’ legacy through fashion, performance, film, and music.

Visitors will encounter niu aitu (new ancestors) adorned in the Sisters’ intricate handmade garments alongside over 40 ancestral taonga and measina (treasured cultural items) drawn from the collections of Museums Victoria.

City of Casey Manager of Creative Communities Emily Clarke said: “We are looking forward to sharing the creative vision of the Pacific Sisters at Bunjil Place as part of our Asia TOPA partnership.

“The Pacific Sisters’ exhibition and workshop series sits alongside recent theatre events such as the sold-out 4Cs program, which saw a large representation of the Pasifika community participate.

“Creative programs like these highlight our commitment to supporting and celebrating diverse communities from across the City of Casey. I’m excited to experience the Pacific Sisters’ unique creative practice at Bunjil Place!”

The exhibition curator, Jade Hadfield has worked with the Pacific Sisters on curating this exhibition for Bunjil Place audiences.

“With the largest population of Pasifika community in Victoria residing in the City of Casey, this is an important exhibition for Bunjil Place. It provides access for Pasifika to see themselves and connect with world-leading Pasifika artists,” she said.

“This exhibition by the Pacific Sisters is an opportunity to cement relationships with a large part of the City of Casey’s community.”

FROCK A WHANAUNGATANGA will also feature a dynamic Pasifika lounge where exhibition visitors can engage with archival footage and imagery from the Pacific Sisters’ 30 years of pioneering work.

There are also opportunities for people to join one of the public adornment-making workshops on offer over the exhibition period.