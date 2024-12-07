Looking Back

100 years ago

11 December 1924

SHOW OPENED BY PRIME MINISTER

“A day out of the box” was the remark of more than one present at the annual Show of the Dandenong Agricultural Society on Thursday, when referring to the weather, and their opinion was universally endorsed. Conditions were in great relief to those which have been unpleasantly in evidence for many months. The day was clear and sunny, though at times rather warm, there was a pleasant breeze all day, and no one complained. The Show grounds are convenient to the town and in a very picturesque situation and the shade of the numerous large trees round the main arena was appreciated by many. The country was looking its best, and the surroundings were vividly green and very refreshing to the sight. Record exhibits and stands occupied by “side shows” of every kind where patrons could see horses, sheep, sprightly girls of 30 stone weight, performing bears, foxes, monkeys and mules. There was also a publican’s booth, afternoon tea, soft drinks, fruit and lolly stalls.

50 years ago

12 December 1974

CITY’S WATER ‘IS OK’

Fluoride is on the way, too.

A claim that part of Dandenong’s water supply is not up to world health standards has been denied by the State Rivers and Water Supply Commission. The claim was made by Mr Amos, MLA for Morwell. He claimed 70 towns serviced by the State Rivers and including Dandenong, Cranbourne, Hampton Park and Narre Warren as “not meeting the bacteriological requirements of international standards for drinking water”. The claim has been denied by the Secretary of the State Rivers and Water Supply Commission. Meanwhile, the commission’s water supply in Dandenong will soon have fluoride added. Council was told it could do nothing to oppose the move – should it wish to so – as it was a Government decision.

20 years ago

13 December 2004

It’s no porky, this is the best place in the world.

Though a large part of Greater Dandenong’s population comprises people who originally come from England and Scotland, there are few meeting places where they can gather and reminisce about their homeland. Which could be one of the reasons that Rob’s British Butchers in Lonsdale Street has become the unofficial meeting place for people from the small island off the coast of Europe. He makes fresh pork pies every day, putting out 500 per week, He also makes pork sausages by the tonne, which are a favourite at 20 Melbourne hotels including the Park Hyatt and Grand Hyatt. Larger than life, and the epitome of an English butcher in his long apron, Rob Boyle has been named Victoria’s sausage king five times. In the butchering trade since the age of 16, he moved to Australia in 1984, the year after he married wife Jill.

5 years ago

10 December 2019

Swim-school’s new splash

After 20 years of providing beginners with life-long swimming skills, the owners of Dandenong’s North Lodge Swimming Academy are gearing up for their deep-dive into retirement. Leanne and Colin Byron have made their splash in the swim teaching industry after taking over from Jim and June Doherty, who first established the school in 1966. “When looking for new owners it was important to us to find an experienced operator who would embrace what North Lodge represents to the community.” New owners Diana and Ben, will operate North Lodge as under its new name, Splash’s Dandenong as of 2020.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society