Opportunity knocks for Narre North

By Marcus Uhe

Narre North’s best chance to pick up a victory in the Dandenong District Cricket Association’s Turf 3 competition comes this week when they welcome Doveton to Narre Warren North Recreation Reserve.

The only two sides yet to sing their team song this summer, Doveton’s horrendous batting woes present a golden opportunity for Narre North.

Three of the Doves’ six batting innings has seen them fail to reach triple figures while their highest team score for the summer came in the second innings against Keysborough in a two-day contest.

By contrast, Narre North has made incremental improvements in every game thus far since returning to Turf 3 and appear primed for a breakthrough.

Expect captain Lakshitha Liyanage to make his return to the side and strengthen the middle order that has found its groove in recent fixtures.

A score of 7/284 would be enough to defeat most sides, but they were unfortunate to run in to a strong Berwick Springs outfit needing to make up for lost time.

It’s a tough lesson to learn but one that will hold them in good stead for the remainder of the summer about closing out winnable contests.

Silverton’s contest with Lynbrook is arguably match of the round, with Lynbrook cut down to size in a poor against a strong Fountain Gate side in its last match.

The Lakers excelled in one-day cricket, however, winning three of four contests to open the season, and will be buoyed at the prospect of returning to the format for this match-up.

Silverton, meanwhile, would like the scalp of a finals contender to legitimise their standing atop the Turf 3 ladder.

At present, the Bakers have strong wins against Doveton, Narre North and Hampton Park, but perished against the only side they’ve faced currently in the top four, in Keysborough.

Defeating Berwick Springs was an excellent result in round two but the Titans do not appear the side that nearly won the competition last summer.

Defeating Lynbrook would add a major vote of credibility for Rob North’s outfit.

Elsewhere, Berwick’s return to form will be put under the microscope by a rampaging Keysborough outfit, and Fountain Gate should secure another win over Hampton Park to maintain pressure on the top two.

Tips: NARRE NORTH v Doveton, Hampton Park v FOUNTAIN GATE, KEYSBOROUGH v Berwick Springs, SILVERTON v Lynbrook.