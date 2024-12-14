Twins score near-perfect double

Haileybury identical twins, Tianzuo Jiao and Tianyou Dai, are seeing double after achieving almost identical ATAR scores of 97.65 and 97.35.

The Keysborough brothers were one of 11 sets of twins who sat the VCE at Haileybury this year.

“When I first saw my ATAR, I was shocked – I was extremely happy and didn’t ever expect I could do this well,” says Tianyou, whose favourite and strongest subject was physics.

“I’ve been pretty lucky to have a study mate like my brother.

“We went to the library together, asked each other for help if we didn’t understand something and pushed each other to do one more exam and then one more.”

Tianyou is hoping to study Commerce at the University of Melbourne and would eventually like to create his own business.

Tianzuo was also happy with his ATAR and after seeing his twin’s impressive ATAR score first, he was hopeful of matching it.

“We picked similar subject for Year 12 and spent a lot of time studying together, so we were able to help each other out.

“Especially for Specialist Maths and Physics, we spent hours and hours discussing those kinds of questions and helping each other understand the subjects,” says Tianzuo.

He also wants to study Commerce at the University of Melbourne and become an entrepreneur.