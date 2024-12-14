Clean look at dirty market

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A council probe has been launched into cleaning up the “deadly smell” and dirtiness prevalent in parts of Springvale CBD, particularly Springvale Market.

Greater Dandenong councillor Sean O’Reilly initiated the unanimously-backed motion at a 9 December meeting.

He says it reflects community concerns and seeks to protect Springvale CBD’s reputation as a “vibrant hub for trade and culture”.

“By tackling these cleanliness and odour challenges, we can improve both public health and economic outcomes for local businesses.”

Cr O’Reilly said the council was already trying solutions but “it’s still not good enough”.

“Springvale Market, as one of Greater Dandenong’s busiest precincts, serves as a cultural and economic cornerstone for the region.

“Addressing these longstanding issues will help preserve its appeal and functionality for years to come.”

The evidence-based council report will identify the main contributors to stench and waste issues, look at enforcement measures, assess drainage and waste systems and establish public updates on cleanliness levels.

It would also review whether council’s cleaning activities are being equitably shared between Springvale and Dandenong markets.

A cost-benefit analysis of solutions and potential funding sources would also be part of the report.

“I should emphasise that it’s not just about the council spending more money cleaning,” O’Reilly said. “

I don’t necessarily think that’s the only or best solution”.

But residents and businesses were the “heart of this solution”.

“Through their engagement and feedback, we can develop a plan that truly works for everyone.”

A proposal for mobile and fixed CCTV was removed from the motion, with councillors raising concerns about people being “monitored”.

“It shouldn’t be the headline of this motion,” O’Reilly said.