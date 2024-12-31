Cooking … Coconut and macadamia crusted chicken with honey mustard dressing

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life

15 MIN PREP TIME

45 MIN COOK TIME

SERVES 3 PEOPLE

30g NUTS PER SERVE

Ingredients

For the chicken

· 150g chicken tenderloin or breasts

· 1/2 cup (65g) macadamia nuts

· 1/2 cup (30g) desiccated coconut

· 1/2 tsp dried oregano

· 1/2 tsp onion powder

· 1/4 tsp salt

· Pinch of pepper

· 1/4 cup (25g) almond meal

· 1 large egg (65g)

· 2 tbsp (25ml) oil

For the dressing

· 1 1/2 tbsp (25g) Dijon mustard

· 2 tsp (15g) honey

· 1 tsp (5g) apple cider vinegar

· 1 tsp (5g) olive oil

· 1 tsp (5g) mayonnaise

For garnishing

· 1/2 tbsp chopped parsley

Method

1. Mix almond meal, onion powder, dried oregano, salt and pepper in a shallow dish.

2. In another small bowl, whisk the eggs.

3. Blitz macadamia to fine crumbs.

4. Mix macadamia crumb and desiccated coconut in another shallow dish.

5. Slice chicken into bite size strips.

6. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

7. Dredge (coat lightly) chicken with almond meal mixture, dip in egg wash then coat with macadamia and coconut crumb.

8. Place breaded chicken on frying pan. Cook for 5 minutes then carefully flip the chicken over with a spatula and cook for another 5 minutes. Add remaining oil if needed.

9. Once the chicken is cooked through, transfer chicken to a clean paper hand towel to absorb excess oil.

10. Meanwhile, whisk together dressing ingredients until an emulsion is formed.

11. Transfer chicken to a plate & serve immediately, with dressing on the side.

Tips

Macadamia nut crust can go from perfectly brown to burnt very quickly! Use medium heat and don’t go too far away while you’re cooking. Increase to medium-high heat for the last 30 seconds to get an extra crispy crust.