Inspiring leader’s enduring legacy

After 42 years at Harrisfield Primary School, principal Meredith Iaconese was farewelled with a standing ovation at her final assembly on 20 December.

Students, families, staff, alumni, colleagues and long-time friends celebrated what the school described as a “legacy of teaching excellence, compassionate leadership and unwavering commitment”.

In 1982, Iaconese began what was expected to be a short-term appointment at Harrisfield after a serious accident involving two teachers outside school.

She ascended to principal in 2007.

On her final day at the school, she said it had been a “privilege” to be part of the community and share in the lives of so many families.

“When I first walked through the doors in 1982, I was told by the deputy to remember I would get the most out of Harrisfield students with a spoonful of honey,” she recalled.

“It isn’t difficult to love our students because they are so warm, caring and responsive.

“The same can be said of the wonderful staff who work collectively to provide the very best for all the students.”

Iaconese was said to be a staunch believer in the saying “it takes a village to raise a child”.

“She worked tirelessly to foster collaboration among teachers, families, and students, ensuring every child had the opportunity to grow in a safe, nurturing, and supportive environment,” long-time friend and staff member Cathy O’Brien said.

She also urged everyone to “participate with enthusiasm” in school traditions such as twilight sports, Harmony Day dinners and graduation ceremonies.

Iaconese oversaw a transformation from “struggling school” to “success story” with curriculum upgrades, new modernized teaching methods and state-of-the-art buildings.

“Though her presence will be deeply missed, Meredith Iaconese retires knowing she has shaped a school culture rooted in excellence, respect, and the spirit of collaboration,” O’Brien said.

“Harrisfield Primary School bids farewell to a remarkable leader, forever grateful for the decades she dedicated to its success.”