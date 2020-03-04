Roll in for meatballs at IKEA

In honour of National Meatball Day, IKEA Springvale is hosting a range of activities focusing on the humble food over the Labour Day long weekend.

The store will host a variety of activities over the weekend, including kids crafts, IKEA Family workshops, cooking demonstrations, and food tastings.

IKEA has recently increased their range of meatball offerings, via the introduction of an entirely plant-based meatball based on pea protein.

The day is not an official national holiday, and is mostly promoted by companies which include meatballs as part of their culinary offerings.

For more information, visit the IKEA Springvale website at https://www.ikea.com/au/en/stores/springvale/