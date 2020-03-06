Creek drowning fears surface

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong councillor Matthew Kirwan has called for more safety fencing along a deadly creek that flows through Dandenong Park’s booming recreation areas.

A 25-metre section of tall metal fencing was recently been installed by the council, extending south from the fully-fenced Red Gum Rest playground off Princes Highway.

But Cr Kirwan said that extension should be lengthened by at least another 25 metres.

At the same playground area, three-year-old Ishnael Baqaie was swept away and drowned by fast-flowing stormwaters in Dandenong Creek in 2014.

At most times, the concrete-lined waterway is a benign trickle.

But after heavy rains, it becomes a more treacherous waterway raging between the park’s gently sloped grass banks.

Since the tragedy, Greater Dandenong Council has fenced off unguarded banks near the playground – including the recent 25-metre section. It also removed a gate at the south-west side of the playground to minimise “proximity risks” posed by the creek.

Cr Kirwan said he was alerted to the potential perils after seeing a group of young children playing soccer on the lawns beyond the fenced area.

“It was obvious the fence should go further.

“The work we’ve done to improve Dandenong Park over the last few years has seen huge numbers of families and children all over the park.

“I’m not an advocate of fencing off the whole park, but it’s about identifying key areas where something can go wrong.”

In other ways, the park has become safer, Cr Kirwan added. Its new attractions, clear sightlines and popularity had helped dampen anti-social issues.

Coronial findings, including safety recommendations, relating to Ishnael’s death have not been publicly released.

Cr Kirwan has been told by the council that it has been cleared of negligence in this case.

Greater Dandenong corporate services director Mick Jaensch said the State Coroner made no “specific recommendations” to the council.

“The fencing referred to by Cr Kirwan has already been extended by a further 25 metres to mitigate the risk of balls being used by children rolling into the creek reservation,” Mr Jaensch said.

“In addition, a soil mound was constructed south or the play area to help minimise the risk of balls rolling towards the creek.”

After the drowning, the council reviewed its playgrounds for “proximity risks” including nearby waterways, roads and cycle paths, he said.