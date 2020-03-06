New carparks for Sandown

Work is underway to expand car parking at Sandown Park Station.

Member for Keysborough Martin Pakula announced the start of works on Thursday 5 March.

Car parking will be delivered in two locations, starting with construction of a new car park with more than 100 spaces along Lightwood Road, west of the station.

The large gravel area currently used for parking on the corner of Lightwood Road and Lawn Road will then be upgraded.

Improvements will include putting in asphalt and line markings, to maximise the number of spaces and make it easier to park during adverse weather.

The works will be staged to minimise disruption to station users as much as possible.

The new car park will be built first to provide people with a place to park while the gravel area is being upgraded, and works to upgrade the gravel area will take place in two phases.

The new and upgraded spaces will include lighting and CCTV to improve safety, and there will be new footpaths to improve pedestrian connections.

Cyclists will also benefit from the upgrades through increased bicycle parking.

These works are in addition to car parking put in place at Sandown Park initially as an offset to parking lost at Noble Park during the Level Crossing Removal Project, which will remain in place.