Springvale firefighters ready to rescue

Firefighters at all 38 of CFA’s integrated and career stations across Victoria are now fully equipped with added road rescue capability.

Springvale became one of the final three CFA stations across the state to be equipped with this capability after its members successfully completed the Road Crash Rescue Support (RCRS) training.

CFA operations manager Craig Brownlie said the industry-leading road rescue training provided to career firefighters across the state was an acknowledgement that CFA more than a firefighting authority.

“Our crews often respond to a variety of incidents, as well as EMR and motor vehicle collisions,” Mr Brownlie said.

“The training has given our career firefighters the important skills required to provide access to trapped motorists as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We hope not to be called to any motor vehicle collisions, but if we are, we are better equipped than ever to help our communities.”

Firefighters are now able to provide stabilisation, glass management and initial access for Ambulance Victoria prior to the arrival of a primary rescue provider.

“This training means more efficient access to patients for paramedics, ultimately more lives saved,” Mr Brownlie added.

Last year, CFA responded to more than 5,500 call-outs to road collisions and extricated more than 350 people out of motor vehicles.

More than 40 people have died on Victorian roads already this year.