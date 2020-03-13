New hours for Justices of the Peace

Contact hours for Justices of the Peace at Springvale Police Station have been updated.

Previously, Justices were available to witness and certify documents at the station Monday to Friday from 10am to 7pm.

As of 1 February until notified otherwise, the Justices will serve from the front counter of Springvale Police Station, Monday to Friday between 11am and 1pm and then from 5pm till 7pm.

To easily find your nearest JP, visit www.findajp.com.au and search by postcode or suburb.

If you are unable to find a JP and the matter is urgent please phone the roster coordinator on (03) 9798 1502 for an appointment.

For more information about Justices of the Peace, including what they can help with and information on Victoria’s new Stat Dec form, please visit www.facebook.com/honoraryjustices