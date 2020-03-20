Councillors in lockdown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Some Greater Dandenong councillors have gone into lockdown as part of coronavirus precautions.

Cr Peter Brown has bunkered down at home with COVID-19-like symptoms, while an ill Cr Sean O’Reilly used video conferencing to join in a councillor briefing session.

A secondary teacher, Cr Brown has not been formally diagnosed but suffered fever, coughing and breathing difficulties.

His GP advised him not to visit the surgery but instead line up at a hospital coronavirus testing clinic.

The thought of lining up in an emergency department with people possibly carrying the COVID-19 virus didn’t however appeal, he said.

Cr Brown said he was part of 10 per cent of teachers taken ill at his school.

Mayor Jim Memeti said during the pandemic, the council would look to more employ technology such as was used by Cr O’Reilly.

Booked in for a Q&A forum at the Drum Theatre on 20 March, Cr Memeti was to make his presentation via videoconferencing.

The council advised the public to watch its 23 March meeting via webcast, rather than attending in person.

“We don’t want to shut down completely,” Cr Memeti said.

“I just please urge the community to take precautions and listen to the advice of the Government.

“We’re a strong and resilient nation – we’re people from all over the globe.

“We’ll get through this together.”