Female jobseekers empowered for success

By Danielle Kutchel

Local women seeking employment were treated to a day of inspiration and transformation, thanks to not-for-profit Groomed to Go.

Groomed To Go held their ‘Discover the Woman in You’ event on Wednesday 18 March in Dandenong, to celebrate International Women’s Day.

It followed a similar event in Frankston.

The event offered 20 female jobseekers a transformational experience, including a full day of pampering with hair styling and makeup by students from Chisholm Tafe.

A one-on-one styling session with new clothes supplied from the Groomed To Go team left participants looking – and feeling – ready to take on the world.

Morning tea was supplied by Chisholm’s hospitality department, before the women were joined by domestic violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year, Rosie Batty.

The women then received one-on-one interview preparedness and career coaching from the Chisholm Skills and Jobs Centre team.

“It was fun and I felt like I learnt a lot of different things about what I can do with my makeup and hair for when I go to job interviews,” one participant said.

“After the experience I feel more confident and that I have got the clothes and things I need to go out and see if I can get an interview, and a job.”

Operating as Dress For Success South East Melbourne since 2008, Groomed To Go is part of the Dress For Success worldwide network that has helped more than one million women work towards self-sufficiency.

To find out more about donating or volunteering with Groomed To Go, visit groomedtogo.org