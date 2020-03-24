Heroes chase masked robbers

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A woman has been manhandled and robbed by two masked males while out walking in mid-afternoon in Noble Park.

The 29-year-old victim from Noble Park was grabbed around her neck from behind by one of the males on French Street about 4.45pm on Tuesday 17 March.

The second male stole her handbag and phone from her hand.

Yelling for help, the woman chased the fleeing offenders onto Briggs Crescent and Mons Parade.

Two men from Noble Park came to her aid and chased the robbers. They managed to retrieve the victim’s handbag.

The robbers were described as tall, solid builds and wearing black face masks.

Any information to Greater Dandenong CIU on 9767 7487 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au