Connection in time of crisis

By Danielle Kutchel

Human connection – albeit at an appropriate distance – is still needed for community wellbeing, and Springvale Neighbourhood House is continuing to facilitate that connection throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s a service they’ve always offered, and one they’ll keep offering into the future, through things like social groups, friendship cafes, classes, cultural activities, computer literacy programs and programs to upskill community leaders.

The Springvale Neighbourhood House closed on Wednesday 18 March for face-to-face contact with the public, and all groups, activities, programs, classes and venue and community bus hire have been postponed for now.

However, it is still operating via phone, email, social media and the website.

“Social wellbeing will be a huge thing as we move forward from where everyone is now,” explains Kelly Cooper, deputy manager of the facility.

“We don’t just provide services like computer and English language classes, we also connect people to services that are available to them … linking them to people who can help.”

The neighbourhood house is ensuring adequate communication links are open with their staff to cover any enquiries that come through and keep visitors up to date.

“If we can support people in some way we will, with those connections,” says Ms Cooper.

“We don’t want people to feel socially isolated. We all look after each other – we’ve just got to keep that communication going.”

Subject to conditions and government advice, the Springvale Neighbourhood House will reopen for face-to-face contact on Monday 13 April.

Keep up to date with Springvale Neighbourhood House on Facebook, or contact manager Melanie at manager@snh.org.au.

For urgent matters please contact the house on 0427 156 967 or 0448 270 382.