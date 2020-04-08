Tributes to Covid-19 victim

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A devastated family has issued a plea for people to “stay home” after a 55-year-old disability nurse died of Covid-19 in Dandenong Hospital on Sunday 5 April.

Sumith Premachandra – a “frontline health care worker” who “loved his work” – died with his family by his side, his daughter Sharyn posted on Facebook.

“For those of you that aren’t taking COVID-19 seriously, it may be hard not to see your friends and family at the moment but you can chose to isolate now or potentially live with the heartbreak of losing them forever.”

A week earlier, Mr Premachandra had posted from self-isolation about being heartbroken and missing his two grandsons.

“I pray a hedge of protection over them and all the grandkids being missed by grandparents all over.”

Mr Premachandra was remembered as a “charismatic” person who “lit up a room”, Sharyn stated to Nine News.

“Our lives will never be the same.

“He leaves behind a beautiful wife, a beautiful ex-wife, two loving daughters, two devoted sons-in-law and two gorgeous grandsons.”

At the time, Mr Premachandra, who had an underlying chronic illness, was the youngest to succumb to Covid-19 in the state.

Tributes poured from near and afar to the former Air Lanka crew member, including from aviation websites and Mr Premachandra’s former school in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

As of 7 April, Greater Dandenong had 14 recorded cases of Covid-19 – up three in the past two days.

In the South East region, there has been a spike in the past two days – with 13 new reported cases in Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

It represents nearly a quarter of Victoria’s new cases in the same period, and defies the state’s flattening curve.

Meanwhile the State Government announced that school students would be required to “learn at home” when Term 2 resumes on 15 April.

Stricter public health measures also come into force for visitors to disability residential facilities, alcohol and drug services and secure welfare services.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton urged people not to “look for loopholes” in the physical distancing measures.

“It’s important that we have the right measures in place to slow the spread of this virus and protect the most vulnerable in our community,” Professor Sutton said.

“There is no doubt about it – physical distancing will save lives. I urge people not to look for loopholes, but to follow the advice and do the right thing.

“Our message is clear: if you can stay home, you must stay home.”

As of 7 April, the state’s death toll was 11, with 13 patients in intensive care.

Victoria’s total infections has slowed in recent days, totalling 1191. There are 93 recorded community transmissions of the virus.

More than half of the state’s cases have recovered (686).

Details: dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus.