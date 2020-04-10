Covid cases remain steady at 15

There are still 15 reported cases of Covid-19 in Greater Dandenong, unchanged since yesterday.

The total number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Victoria is 1241 – an increase of 13 from yesterday.

There was one new death yesterday, a man in his 80s who died in hospital, taking the number of people who have died in Victoria from coronavirus to 13.

The total number of cases includes 650 men and 591 women. Cases range in age from babies to their early nineties.

There are 116 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission, six more than yesterday. Nearly 65,000 tests have been conducted to date.

Currently 43 people are in hospital – including 13 patients in intensive care – and 926 people have recovered.

Of the total 1241 cases, there have been 1001 in Melbourne and 229 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14 days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1652 for individuals and up to $9913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.

Police will be out in full force over the Easter long weekend issuing fines to anyone who disobeys these directions.

With the start of the Easter holidays, Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today repeated his strong message that Victorians must continue to be vigilant in practicing physical distancing and staying at home for all but essential outings.

“The rules are clear – and they don’t change over Easter: stay at home,” Professor Sutton said.

“This is tough for many families, but no Easter holiday is worth a life. Stay at home, protect the health system, and save lives.

“This is not a normal Easter. Travelling, visiting friends, heading to the beach or staying in regional Victoria could see all our hard-won gains evaporate.

“Physical distancing will save lives. I urge people not to look for loopholes but to do the right thing.”

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has a hotline for public information on COVID-19, which is 1800 675 398. Large numbers of calls can result in some delays and we ask Victorians for their patience as we work to manage the volume.

Further information is also available at www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus