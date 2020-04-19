Promising signs in Covid curve

The number of Covid-19 cases reported in Greater Dandenong has been revised down to 14 in DHHS figures today – a drop of one since our last update on Friday.

The total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Victoria is 1328 – an increase of nine from yesterday.

This increase included three people diagnosed in mandatory quarantine in city hotels, who have recently arrived from overseas.

There was one new death reported yesterday, a man in his eighties who died in a Melbourne hospital on Friday. To date, 15 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria.

The total number of cases is made up of 689 men and 639 women, with people aged from babies to their early nineties.

There are 134 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Victoria that may have been acquired through community transmission. Two cases attributed to community transmission have now been attributed to a known source after further investigation.

Currently 29 people are in hospital, including 10 patients in intensive care.1188 people have recovered. More than 82,000 tests have been completed.

Of the total 1328 cases, there have been 1053 in metropolitan Melbourne and 239 in regional Victoria. Several cases remain under investigation.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton today said the increase in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend was to be expected due to the increase in testing.

“Victoria is increasing its testing for COVID-19. More testing means we get a clearer picture of how the virus is spreading and are able to take better steps to contain transmission.

“We thank those Victorians who overwhelmingly are doing the right thing by staying at home, but we must keep at it to save lives.

“Everyone who’s unwell must isolate themselves and everyone who’s been told they’re in quarantine either as a returned traveller or close contact must do so.”

“Physical distancing will save lives. Everyone needs to comply with restrictions in place to keep yourself, your loved ones and the whole community safe. Our message is clear: if you can stay home, you must stay home.”

The Department of Health and Human Services follows up and monitors all close contacts of confirmed cases and provides them with information and support. All close contacts must self-isolate for 14-days.

There are only four reasons for Victorians to leave their home: food and supplies, medical care and care giving, exercise, and work or education.

Police have strong powers to enforce these directions and can issue on the spot fines, including up to $1,652 for individuals and up to $9,913 for businesses.

Under the State of Emergency people who don’t comply could also be taken to court and receive a fine of up to $20,000. Companies face fines of up to $100,000.