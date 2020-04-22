Cyclist critical in Dandenong hit-run

-

A cyclist has been critically injured in an alleged hit-run crash in central Dandenong on Tuesday 21 April.

The 46-year-old Dandenong North man was struck by a silver Holden Astra hatch with a registration plate partially comprising letters WXE about 1.10pm on the corner of Langhorne and Lonsdale streets.

The driver didn’t stop to help the cyclist and fled in the citybound lanes of Princes Highway, police say.

The cyclist was taken to The Alfred hospital with a lower body injury. Police say he was in a critical condition.

Police are urging the Astra driver to contact them. They’re also seeking dashcam and CCTV footage, as well as anyone who had seen the car in the Dandenong area.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.