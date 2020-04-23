Turner Reserve clubs vent fury

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Furious sports clubs say they have been “ambushed” by Greater Dandenong Council’s decision to abandon a major upgrade and investigate the clubs’ removal from Wal Turner Reserve.

After spending $100,000, the council scuppered its fourth draft masterplan for the Dandenong North ground on 14 April.

The reserve – being a diminutive 2.66 hectares – was deemed more suitable as a “neighbourhood park” than a sports ground.

In a statement, a “distressed” and “extremely disappointed” Silverton Cricket Club committee said it had “at no stage” been consulted by the council.

“Nor have we seen any of the now alleged and rejected four master plans proposed for this site.”

After 41 years at the ground, the club opposed moves to relocate from its “spiritual home”.

The council is investigating the possible relocation of the cricket club and South East United soccer club to an upgraded Barry J Powell Reserve with a new three-storey pavilion about 550 metres away.

Silverton Cricket Club stated it was instead seeking “well overdue minor upgrades” to stay and “prosper” at Turner Reserve.

Its cricket training nets in a “serious state of decline” had not received a major upgrade in 41 years.

The centre wicket pitch, which had flooded “at least nine times” in the past season, needed to be raised.

The pavilion required expansion, including female changerooms and improved social facilities.

“Our ultimate goal is to continue creating a spiritual home for those in the (City of Greater Dandenong) community, for our 100-plus juniors and 60 seniors, as we have the last 41 seasons,” Silverton Cricket Club stated.

“We are asking Council and mayor (Jim) Memeti to help us shape the future of our club, the community and the many young people within our care.”

The club was “extremely let down” by the council’s assertion that the existing oval didn’t meet standards and regulations.

“Why is our ground deemed too small repeatedly in Council’s last meeting when year after year it is the league choice to host senior grand finals without incident?”

South East United president Sinan Akkurt said his club and the cricket club were like a “big family” at Turner Reserve.

The club had no desire to relocate from its “safe family environment” to a shared pavilion in Powell Reserve.

“What we are doing isn’t about winning pennants but making memories and saving kids off the streets.”

South East United, which had requested upgraded ground lighting and female-friendly changerooms, had “no idea” that the council would “dump the masterplan”.

A “shocked” and “angered” Silverton life member, former president, and foundation player coach Phil McLeod slammed the “ham-fisted” waste of $100,000 – which would have gone a “long way” to fixing the degraded nets.

“This is the third or fourth so called masterplan that the council has tried to implement in our 40 year history.

“And in every case they have tried to re-locate us, and in every case we’ve managed to fight them off.

“We’ve had a gutful. All we want to do is to be left alone so that we continue our job of promoting the sport and serving the community.”

A former reporter on DDCA cricket at The Journal, Mr McLeod questioned why every one of the club’s applications for ground upgrades were “rejected with no reasonable, logical explanation”.

“Why after 40 years and four failed master plans is the council still determined to see us gone? Cynics might argue that there may be a hidden agenda.”