GHB seized, four arrested in police raids

-

Police have seized an estimated $550,000 of the drug GHB in a series of raids in Hallam, Rowville and Seaford in the past fortnight.

Four people were arrested in the operations Cronus and Beaches raids including a warehouse in Wedgewood Road, Hallam on 23 April, police say.

A home in Colorado Crescent, Rowville on 15 April and a property in Milroy Street, Seaford on 28 April were also raided.

A 22-year-old man and a 50-year-old man, both from Rowville, were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 July.

A 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, both from Seaford, were remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court today.

Croydon Divisional Tasking Unit police charged the four with trafficking a large commercial quantity of GHB.

The GHB, also known as 1-4 butanediol, had an estimated street value of more than $550,000, police say.