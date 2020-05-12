Accused car thief remanded after pursuit

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An accused car thief has been remanded in custody after an alleged police pursuit in Keysborough on Wednesday 6 May.

The 21-year-old Noble Park man sped away in a stolen Honda CRV at more than 150 km/h from a marked police vehicle in the Keylana Drive estate about 10.15pm, police say.

He turned off and headed south on Springvale Road. He was last seen driving on the wrong side of Heatherton Road at a high speed and without the headlights on.

Police called off the pursuit due to the accused man’s “erratic” driving which caused “immediate” danger to other motorists.

Several drivers had to take evasive action to avoid being struck by the CRV, police say.

They suspect that the car had just been stolen from a Keysborough home about 200 metres away from where it was first spotted by police.

At the time, a stolen white Honda coupe with pop-up lights was seen driving next to the CRV. The coupe had been stolen from Noble Park, police say.

On Friday 8 May, Greater Dandenong CIU detectives, the Dog Squad and police uniform members arrested the man at a Noble Park home.

A Nissan Patrol, which was reported stolen in Cranbourne overnight, was allegedly found at the rear of the home.

The man was interviewed in relation to alleged conduct endangering life, unlicensed driving, car theft and theft-from-motor-vehicle offences.

He appeared at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court that day, and was remanded in custody to next appear on 29 May.