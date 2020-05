-

Homicide Squad police are investigating the death of a man reportedly shot in Endeavour Hills on Monday night, 11 May.

Emergency services were called to reports of a critically injured man in Calrossie Crescent about 7.50pm.

On arrival, police found the man dead.

Nearby residents have reported hearing a gunshot prior to the incident.

Police say they are yet to determine the exact circumstances of the man’s death.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au