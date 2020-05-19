Driver escapes carjack attempt

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two hooded males have tried to car-jack a driver on Heatherton Road in Dandenong.

The 25-year-old driver of a black Mazda 3 sedan was travelling west before stopping at the Cleeland Street traffic lights near Dandenong Oasis about 1.40am on Tuesday 19 May.

Two males tried to allegedly open the driver-side door but all doors were locked.

They banged on the driver-side window, and the victim escaped without further incident, police say.

The males were described as African appearance, about 180 centimetres and wearing grey hooded jumpers.

Any information or dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au