By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A 26-year-old man is wanted for arrest by police over allegedly obtaining property by deception.

Jogpreet Singh Hansra is known to frequent Springvale, Noble Park, Mulgrave and Narre Warren, according to a Crime Stoppers release.

Mr Hansra is described as 170-175 centimetres, of thin build, brown eyes, black hair and dark complexion.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au