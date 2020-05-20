Stolen car pursuit ends in arrest

-

Two women and a man were arrested following a series of alleged car thefts and attempts, a crash and a daytime police pursuit in Noble Park and Glen Waverley on Tuesday 19 May.

Victoria Police say the trio were in a stolen blue ute on Crescent Way in Noble Park about 9am.

They stopped to break into another vehicle, but were disturbed by the owner and fled in the stolen ute.

The ute crashed into a brick fence on Corrigan Road where two women were arrested by police nearby.

The male then carjacked a victim on Kelvinside Road, police say.

Police followed the stolen vehicle in a short pursuit, which was soon terminated.

The male was followed to a shopping centre in Glen Waverley where he allegedly attempted to rob a woman aged in her 70s and steal another car.

Police arrested him at the scene just after midday.

A 21-year-old Forest Hill woman and a 20-year-old Wonthaggi woman were both charged with car theft, attempted theft of motor vehicle and handling stolen goods.

They were bailed to appear at court at a later date.

A 22-year-old Mount Waverley man was taken into custody.