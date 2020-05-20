Full steam for Dave Mickle’s slow farewell

-

Dandenong was brought to a standstill as Dave Mickle took his final ride on his beloved steam truck ‘Ethel’.

The 89-year-old founding member of Melbourne Steam Traction Engine Club had devised his send-off in planning his funeral several years ago.

And true to his word, his mates Rob Jones and Ben Klaster fired up the boiler on the immaculately-restored 1924 steam truck and carried Mr Mickle to his resting place at Dandenong Cemetery on 14 May.

With a top speed of 22 km/h, ‘Ethel’ was at full steam on her slow journey from Dandenong Le Pine/White Lady Funerals.

Mr Klaster stoked the fire while Mr Jones worked the steering and gears.

They set off with a blast of the truck’s whistle along Princes Highway, and sounded a second time as they passed Mr Mickle’s home in Herbert Street.

‘Ethel’ vented a third toot past Dandenong Town Hall as people on the main street stopped in their tracks.

It was an aptly show-stopping farewell for Mr Mickle, who was known internationally for his passion for steam engines.

He’d lived in Dandenong since the 1940s, inheriting his passion for steam engines from his amateur historian father.

‘Ethel’ was named after his mother.

“He was a strong supporter of preserving Australia’s heritage, and was instrumental in saving

countless tractors and other pieces of equipment by providing either entire units or parts of them to

people who shared his passion,” Mr Jones said.

“His passion took him on adventures around the world several times, making many friends and

sharing in some amazing experiences.”

Mr Mickle was a supporter of the Ballarat Tramway Museum, Steam Rail Victoria, Association of

Railway Enthusiasts and the Light Railway Research Society.

Peter Sharry, Funeral Services Manager at Dandenong Le Pine/White Lady funeral services manager Peter Sharry said he was delighted to make Mr Mickle’s wishes a reality.

“But it was more of a delight to see how honoured and privileged two mates were in fulfilling Dave’s

final wish – to ride one last time on his favourite steam truck.”