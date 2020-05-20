New Covid-19 case in Dandenong

-

One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in Greater Dandenong – part of eight new cases reported in Victoria since yesterday.

The council area’s total now stands at 17 – with two new infections in the past week.

Statewide, there have been 1580 cases. Of them, 1465 people have recovered.

Confirmed community transmissions stand at 166.

Ten Covid-19 patients are in hospital including five in intensive care. Eighteen Victorians have died of the virus.

The most recent cases include an asymptomatic worker on a construction site at a school in Melbourne’s South East.

The site was closed for sanitation, and contacts were being followed up for testing and isolation, the Department of Health and Human Services stated.

So far, more than 367,000 tests for the virus have been processed.

Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton urged people with “common symptoms” to get tested.

“Victorians have done a remarkable job so far sticking to the coronavirus restrictions and staying at home has saved lives. But now is not the time for complacency.

“We are also asking Victorians to continue this amazing effort and get tested if they have symptoms, because the more tests we do, the more data we have about the prevalence of coronavirus in the community.

“People with common symptoms of coronavirus including fever, chills, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose or loss of sense of smell are encouraged to get tested.”

Professor Sutton said people should maintain social distancing, good hygiene and self-isolation when ill to avoid a “second wave” of Covid-19.

“Today’s increase in cases illustrates once again that while we have been flattening the curve, our battle against Covid-19 is far from over.”