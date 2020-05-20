Art show canned for 2020

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

In an ever-shrinking events calendar, Noble Park Community Centre Art Show has become the latest casualty.

On 20 May, the art show’s committee announced in a statement that the annual October show – now in its 15th year – won’t go ahead.

“Due to Covid-19 and the uncertainty that surrounds all future events and gatherings we have decided that it would be best to cancel this year’s exhibition,” the committee stated.

“Throughout the year a lot of work goes into planning and curating this mammoth event and we would hate to see all that effort and passion go to waste.”

Workshops and art activities would instead be staged to “keep the spirit of the art show alive”.

Organisers will also look at adding categories and extending the show to a week.

“We will be back next October bigger and better than ever, so please keep creating.”

The cancellation comes on top of the temporary closure of Greater Dandenong Council’s arts venues such as Drum Theatre, Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, and Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens.

To help scratch the arts itch, the council is posting online arts content regularly on Facebook and Instagram.

Details: greaterdandenong.com/section/33672/arts-online