Ex-pizza chef rises to the top

A former pizza chef who flung himself into a new tiling career has won a national tradie award.

Zakir Mozafari, of Hallam, took out the ‘New to the Trades’ category at the inaugural Invoice2go Tradie of the Year Awards.

Mr Mozafari was regarded as a fantastic advert for the potential of career change, according to the judges.

“His dedication to his new craft was inspiring and his passion to have a long and exciting career in the industry was plain to see,” according to a statement from the awards.

Unfulfilled as a pizza maker, he started a business Rapid Tiling & Waterproofing Services that provided him variety and joy.

“It’s going to help my business in so many ways,” Mr Mozafari said of the award.

“It is fantastic encouragement and motivation to keep dedicating myself to my craft.

“My goal is to be the best tradie I can be, and this award proves that turning my back on pizzas to learn a trade was a great decision.”

He and other winners received $1000, work garments, an Invoice2go subscription and Tradie of the Year Award branding.

The national award was judged by TV personality Rob Palmer and Invoice2go chief financial officer Mark Bartels.