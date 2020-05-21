Fire hazards in the home

-

Phones, laptops, computers and powerboards can pose combustible hazards in the home in winter, the CFA warns.

Deputy Chief Officer Trevor Owen tipped owners to ensure their electric appliances were in good condition before plugging them in.

“We are urging residents to check their electrical appliances including computers and televisions which are more readily used in home at present.

“People need to remember that when electrical appliances are left on for an extended period of time they could overheat and have disastrous effects.

“We also recommend checking your electrical appliances for product recall notices using the www.productsafety.gov.au website.”

Other things to check are not overloading powerboards, not using double adaptors and to use low-wattage globes in lamps.

“Ensure monitors, laptops, televisions and other equipment have a good air flow around them and are not in confined spaces or covered for example leaving laptops and mobile phones on your beds,” Mr Owen said.

Turning off electrical appliances before going to bed, and unplugging appliances if leaving the home unattended was also sound advice, he said.

“Our firefighters don’t want anyone to come home to their house on fire, so spending the time to check your appliances condition and ensuring you turn them off properly is essential.”