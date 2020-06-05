$1m Covid-19 injection

-

Greater Dandenong Council has received a $1 million Covid-19 federal boost.

The Federal Government allocated $7.1 million to seven South East councils as part of its new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.

Senator David Van said the program would accelerate local infrastructure projects and support jobs and the local economy.

“Every single job we support makes a huge difference in our local communities, now and as we navigate out of the coronavirus pandemic,” Senator Van said.

“Not only will this package support jobs, construction businesses and the economy across Southeast Melbourne, it will improve our local roads and provide for new and upgraded amenities to help communities stay connected.”

The program was based on Roads to Recovery. It would support priority upgrades and maintenance to local roads and community infrastructure.

Eligible projects included bridges, tunnels, street lighting, heavy-vehicle rest areas, bike and walking paths, picnic shelters and public barbecue facilities.

The government also brought forward $1.3 billion of its 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payments.

A City of Greater Dandenong spokesperson said the council had yet to decide how to allocate the $1,017,807 funding.