Servo encounter ends in arrests

Two 18-year-old men have been remanded in custody after police discovered – by chance – a stolen car being filled up at a service station.

As part of their Operation Tidal patrol, police officers drove into the Hampton Park servo about 4am on Wednesday 10 June.

At that point, a driver allegedly sped away in the stolen car, leaving his co-offender standing alone at the petrol pump.

Police arrested the abandoned man shortly after.

The car was found dumped in Doveton that morning.

As police started a search for the driver, he was discovered returning to the car in an attempt to drive away, police say.

He was arrested at the scene.