Red-light rider evades police

-

A speeding motorcyclist has escaped through a red light from Victoria Police officers during morning peak-time.

Police say they detected the rider on a light-coloured sports motorcycle travelling west at 125km/h in an 80 zone on Wellington Road, Mulgrave about 9am on Wednesday 10 June.

The rider stopped briefly in the far-right lane at the Springvale Road intersection, then rode through a red light and sped south down Springvale Road.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate the motorcyclist.

Any information and dash-cam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.