Car-seller bashed by Facebook predators

An Endeavour Hills man has been hospitalised after being allegedly bashed outside his home by a carload of males trying to steal his Facebook-posted vehicle.

The 39-year-old victim had advertised his silver Audi for sale, and received an expression of interest.

Three males and a female driver arrived in a 2012 dark grey BMW 320i at the victim’s Heywood Grove home about 3.15pm on Saturday 20 June.

The 39-year-old victim started to show the advertised car to the group, police say.

He was allegedly punched to the head and repeatedly stomped and kicked on the ground.

A 34-year-old woman tried to assist the man and had her phone stolen from her, police say.

The victim’s wallet with bank cards and hundreds of dollars, his phone and the Audi car key were allegedly stolen.

Neighbours came to the victim’s aid, with one of them reportedly punching a hole in the BMW’s back window.

The alleged thieves fled in the BMW.

According to eyewitness accounts, the males were of African appearance.

In photos taken at the scene, two of them were wearing track pants and puffer-hoodie jackets, another wore a red long-sleeved top.

The victim was reportedly hospitalised overnight with head and other injuries.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.