Lotto riches in Springvale

-

A customer at Springvale Lotto has bought a $740,000-plus prize-winning ticket in a recent TattsLotto draw.

The entrant was one of 27 division-one winners across Australia in the $20 million draw on Saturday 20 June.

Six other winning tickets were sold in Melbourne – at Beaumaris, Cheltenham, Richmond, Melton, Queen Victoria Market and Brighton East.

The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4061 on Saturday 20 June 2020 were 22, 17, 19, 29, 9 and 11, while the supplementary numbers were 14 and 21.

To claim a prize, call the Lott on 131 868.