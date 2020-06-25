Legal service gets Covid funding

Springvale Monash Legal Service is one of the lucky recipients of joint State and Federal Government funding to help community legal centres across the state to respond to Covid-19.

Springvale Monash Legal Service will receive $321,500 to support its continued delivery of frontline legal assistance services during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The funding will provide more members of the community with access to justice as they face the challenges arising from Covid-19.

Springvale Monash Legal Service is responding to increased demand due to the impacts of Covid-19, providing vital support to Victorians with a range of issues including family violence related matters, debt and consumer law, employment rights and tenancy and housing matters.

Its services include providing information, education, advice and advocacy to deliver better legal outcomes for vulnerable and disadvantaged people in the local community.

They also operate a specialist legal clinic in partnership with the South Eastern Centre Against Sexual Assault and work closely with their counsellors in providing legal advice, assistance and representation to victim survivors of sexual assault.

The funding boost will also help Springvale Monash Legal Service to upgrade technology so that more community members can access the help they need remotely and digitally while the Covid-19 restrictions remain ongoing.