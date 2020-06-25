New Covid test site in Dandenong

By Danielle Kutchel

For those dreading the snaking queues at community testing sites, another Covid-19 testing option has opened up in Dandenong.

Innovation Health Medical Centre in Dandenong has begun offering drive-through Covid testing services in their clinic carpark.

People exhibiting symptoms of the virus who wish to get tested are advised to call the centre to book a time to come through the drive-through.

Calling ahead will reduce the wait time, with visitors tested as soon as they enter the carpark.

Staff in full PPE will conduct the tests through car windows, meaning drivers and passengers don’t need to leave their car.

Innovation Health Medical Centre is located at 38 Herbert Street, Dandenong. To book a drive-through Covid test, call 8725 0380.