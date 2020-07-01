Springvale man killed in brawl

-

Four males were arrested after a Springvale man was stabbed to death in Oakleigh on Monday 29 June.

Thomas Tran, 20, died at the scene after emergency services were called to reports of a group brawl in Atherton Road about 7.55pm.

The fight reportedly started in a central laneway. Mr Tran was chased for 400 metres by a large group before he was fatally stabbed, according to reports.

The day after, Mr Tran’s grieving family and friends laid flowers and paid tribute to the aspiring personal trainer at a bench in Eaton Mall.

His girlfriend Trish Nguyen told reporters that Mr Tran was not a fighter, but the “funniest person” with the “goofiest laugh”.

“He really cared about people and really loved everyone who was in his life.

“He put everyone before himself – that’s what I loved about him.”

Ms Nguyen said she hoped Mr Tran’s assailants “get what you deserve”.

“Look, we’ve lost a loved one. It’s not worth it.

“You shouldn’t do that to people’s families.”

Police arrested a 15-year-old Dandenong teenager, a 20-year-old Dandenong South man and two 19-year-olds from Lynbrook and Lyndhurst.

They were released pending enquiries, police say.

Homicide Squad detectives are appealing for witnesses and camera footage in Chester Street, Eaton Mall and Atherton Road between 7.30-8pm.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au