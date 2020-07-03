Cafe’s raffle goes viral

Cafe owner Trung Doan is offering a free raffle to extract ''contact tracing'' data.

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Keysborough cafe owner may be able to succeed – albeit on a small scale – where the much-lamented COVID SAFE app has failed.

Trung Doan, of Cafe E in Parkmore Shopping Centre, is offering a free weekly raffle that records the first name and phone numbers of customers.

Should a Covid-19 case infect any of the entrants, the raffle’s data can be mined for contact tracing, Mr Doan says.

So far, take-up has been about 90 per cent of customers, he says. They are in the running for free coffees and egg-and-bacon sandwiches.

“As a kiosk, we’re not obliged to keep contact-tracing information,” Mr Doan said.

“But I thought it was a positive thing to do.

“We’ve tried to make it as easy for people as we can.”

The Federal Government’s COVID SAFE app has registered more than 6 million downloads. However, doubts have reared about its effectiveness in sourcing direct contacts.

The app has been reportedly bugged by performance issues, particularly with ‘pings’ between locked phones.

 

