Cafe’s raffle goes viral

By Cam Lucadou-Wells
A Keysborough cafe owner may be able to succeed – albeit on a small scale – where the much-lamented COVID SAFE app has failed.
Trung Doan, of Cafe E in Parkmore Shopping Centre, is offering a free weekly raffle that records the first name and phone numbers of customers.
Should a Covid-19 case infect any of the entrants, the raffle’s data can be mined for contact tracing, Mr Doan says.
So far, take-up has been about 90 per cent of customers, he says. They are in the running for free coffees and egg-and-bacon sandwiches.
“As a kiosk, we’re not obliged to keep contact-tracing information,” Mr Doan said.
“But I thought it was a positive thing to do.
“We’ve tried to make it as easy for people as we can.”
The Federal Government’s COVID SAFE app has registered more than 6 million downloads. However, doubts have reared about its effectiveness in sourcing direct contacts.
The app has been reportedly bugged by performance issues, particularly with ‘pings’ between locked phones.