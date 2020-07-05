New FRV regime at three stations

-

Dandenong, Hallam and Springvale CFA fire brigades are part of the newly-formed Fire Rescue Victoria.

FRV is an amalgamation of CFA paid officers and paid firefighters with the Melbourne Metropolitan Fire Brigade (MFB).

Dandenong’s brigade has long integrated paid firefighters with volunteer fireys. From 1 July, the FRV fireys and the CFA volunteers are co-located at the Princes Highway station.

“Whilst reform of this scale will no doubt bring some challenges, the Dandenong Fire Brigade looks forward to continuing our service as a volunteer organisation, while working alongside our colleagues in the newly formed Fire Rescue Victoria,” the brigade posted in a public statement.

Some firefighting appliances will be rebranded with the FRV badge, it stated.

CFA volunteers will continue to use the remaining CFA appliances.

In the past, the station was staffed 24/7 with a minimum of 12 paid firefighters on duty who responded to the majority of call-outs in its region. This was supplemented by volunteer firefighters.

“The Dandenong Fire Brigade has had a long and proud tradition of working with career firefighters in the integrated station model since staff were first appointed to Dandenong in 1953.

“Regardless whether we are paid or unpaid, volunteer or career, CFA or FRV, the service to the community is our highest priority and will continue to be provided as it is now.”