Lotto winner draws $1.5 million

A Waterways woman has ‘drawn’ the winning numbers for a $1.5 million TattsLotto windfall.

As was her habit, she had followed her “fun” system of choosing random numbers by drawing a picture or pattern on the coupon.

“My husband and I started doing it a little while ago as a bit of fun and the system just stuck!

“He’s just said he is so excited he is going to throw up!”

The victor held one of three division-one winning entries in the 4 July draw. Each entry scored $1,536,277.70.

She intends to use the spoils for buying a house.

“We’ve only ever been able to rent so being able to buy a house outright will be amazing.

“We are also going to go on an amazing holiday too. My husband and I always wanted to go to Mexico on our honeymoon, but it just wasn’t possible.

“So a trip to Mexico is definitely on the cards when we can travel again.”

The winning numbers were 33, 31, 42, 17, 39 and 35, while the supplementary numbers were 36 and 41.