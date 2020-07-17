Covid-19: more active cases in Dandenong

By Danielle Kutchel

Greater Dandenong has 18 active cases of Covid-19, an increase of eight on the previous day.

It brings the local government area’s cumulative confirmed case numbers to 47.

Meanwhile, the City of Casey has 46 active cases, and Cardinia has 12.

The local rise comes as Victoria sees its greatest spike in cases yet, with the state recording 428 new cases.

Of those 428 cases, 57 are linked to outbreaks and 370 are under investigation.

There was one case in a returned traveller in hotel quarantine.

Currently, 122 cases of coronavirus are in hospital, including 31 in intensive care, and 32 Victorians have died.

Testing sites are open across Greater Dandenong, with a new pop-up drive-through testing site opening at Springers Leisure Centre in Keysborough this week.

Residents should visit the DHHS website to find their nearest testing centre.

Despite social media rumours of a move to stage 4, stage 3 “Stay at Home” restrictions remain in force across metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire.

“These restrictions have become necessary because of the sharp increase in cases,” said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“If you live in these areas, there are only four reasons to leave your home: shopping for food and essential items; care and caregiving; daily exercise; and work and study – if you can’t do it from home.

“These are tough measures, but this virus is not selective – it will impact anyone it encounters, and personal contact is the clear source of its transmission. We need everyone to do their part and ensure it is stopped in its tracks.”