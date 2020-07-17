Important trio signs on

By Nick Creely

The Southside Flyers have secured the signatures of three of their most important players in the WNBL, with star trio Sara Blicavs, skipper Jenna O’Hea and star shooting guard Bec Cole re-committing for WNBL 2020/21.

Blicavs – who was a major part of the Flyers’ stunning grand final push – said the hunger to go one better this season is one of the major reasons to once again suit up for the team.

“Signing with the Flyers again was a no-brainer,” she told the club’s website.

“The culture and the professionalism this team brings, mixed with the happiness, joy and fun I get from being involved with this wonderful club just made my decision so easy.

”I’m super excited to get things going with Southside and hopefully this year you’ll see us go one better and win the championship. I was incredibly disappointed in the loss of the grand final, as we all were, which if anything, has only made us hungrier.”

Flyers coach Cheryl Chambers is thrilled Blicavs is staying with the Flyers and believes that the best is yet to come from her.

“Sara had a fantastic 2019/20 season, but we really think her best is still to come,” she explained.

“She can knock (down) the three, shoots the pull-up, and is also improving her get-to-the-rack options.

“I’m delighted to have her playing for the Flyers in the upcoming season. She’s a vibrant, happy person as well as an extremely hard worker and a pleasure to coach.”

Cole, who had an excellent debut year in the inaugural Southside season, is also ready and raring to go after signing on.

“I loved my first season with the Flyers – it was not just about the on-court success, it was such a great team and group of teammates to be around,” she said.

“We enjoyed the season; it was hard work but also a lot of fun and I feel very fortunate to be part of the Flyers.

“Unfortunately the on-court success didn’t carry through the grand final series but, while disappointing, just adds to the desire in 20-21.

“Now it is about working hard and going one better this season.”

Cole was runner-up in the WNBL MVP and was selected in the All-Star five while playing for the Dandenong Rangers in 2019, and continued her terrific form and was selected in the Opals’ squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Inspirational captain O’Hea will also go around again in 2020/21, with the highly-successful Australian star on top of her game as she enters yet another season.

A dual-WNBL championship player, O’Hea has played both in the WNBA and for Australia’s national team, which she previously captained.

Chambers said she was absolutely delighted to have O’Hea on for another season, and hopes that the champion player can once again lead her side to great heights.

“We are obviously thrilled Jenna has committed to the Flyers for the upcoming season,” Chambers said.

“We all know what a great player she is – (she’s) an important player for our team and she is also a wonderful leader. A true role model, her work on and off the court sets the standards and tone for everyone at the Flyers.”

The Flyers’ 12-player roster for the upcoming season must be finalised before the first round in late November, with the WNBL season to tip-off on the weekend of 20 to 22 November, with the grand final series to be played from 25 to 31 March in 2021.