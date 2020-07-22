Covid-19: High school closed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong High School has been closed for at least three days after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The school closed on Wednesday 22 July for deep cleaning and a “full risk assessment” by the Department of Health and Human Services.

“DHHS has advised that all our students and staff are requested to remain at home while contact tracing occurs,” stated an official post on the school’s website.

“If you are identified as being a close contact, DHHS will be in contact to discuss the appropriate next steps, including testing.”

The shutdown includes students who were attending on campus for VCE and VCAL classes or otherwise had an exemption from remote learning.

The school stated that Years 11 and 12 students will transition to remote learning from Thursday 23 July until the school was approved to re-open.

As of 21 July, there were 44 active cases in Greater Dandenong – a rise of 40 in the past eight days.

Clusters have been reported at Endeavour Hills shopping centre, TD Cabinets in Dandenong South, Woolworths Distribution Centre in Mulgrave and Australian Pharmaceuticals Industries in Dandenong.